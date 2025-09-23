New York [US], September 23 (ANI): Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged Chinese authorities to release Zhang Yadi immediately. The 22-year-old student and Tibetan rights advocate faces serious charges that could result in a lengthy prison sentence. HRW reports that Zhang, also known as Tara, was an international student studying in France before she returned to China for her summer break. She was arrested on July 31, 2025, in Shangri-La, located in Yunnan province, and is currently believed to be detained in her hometown of Changsha City, Hunan province.

According to HRW, Zhang is charged under Article 103(2) of China's Criminal Law, which accuses her of "inciting others to split the country and undermine national unity." If found guilty, she could be sentenced to up to five years in prison or as long as 15 years if labelled a ringleader.

HRW researcher Yalkun Uluyol voiced serious concerns about the case, stating that Chinese authorities appear ready to imprison a young student-activist for peacefully expressing opposition to racial injustice, a stance embraced by many young people globally.

Human Rights Watch highlighted that Zhang was an editor of a digital platform that advocates for Tibetan rights and promotes interethnic dialogue in the Chinese language. She belongs to a group called Chinese Youth Stand for Tibet, which formed after the 2022 White Paper Protests against China's Zero-COVID policy. This group publishes content aimed at confronting ethnic prejudice and presenting Tibetan viewpoints.

HRW also emphasised that Zhang's legal rights have not been fully upheld. Notably, prominent human rights lawyer Jiang Tianyong, who attempted to provide legal aid to her family, was briefly detained and reportedly had his phone confiscated.

Human Rights Watch called on both the French and British governments to raise Zhang's situation with Beijing, emphasising concerns over freedom of expression and demanding her immediate release so she can resume her studies. (ANI)

