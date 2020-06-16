Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

World News | Hundreds of Berlin Households Under Quarantine

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 08:58 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Hundreds of Berlin Households Under Quarantine
World. (File Image)

Berlin, Jun 16 (AP) Authorities in Berlin have placed 369 households under quarantine after dozens of people tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Officials in the southern district of Neukoelln said Tuesday that the outbreak involved homes in seven different locations and in some cases with 10 people living together.

Also Read | India-China Face-Off: PM Narendra Modi Meets HM Amit Shah Day After Killing of 3 Indian Army Personnel.

Berlin's top health official, Dilek Kalayci, urged the German capital's residents to use a new government-backed contact tracing app rolled out on Tuesday.

As of Monday, Berlin had recorded a cumulative total of 7,368 cases of COVID-19 and 208 deaths since the outbreak began. (AP)

Also Read | India-China Face-Off | Amit Shah Arrives For Meeting With PM Modi on LAC Row, Say Reports: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement