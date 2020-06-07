World News | Hungary Holds Peaceful Protest over Floyd Death

World. (File Image)

Budapest, Jun 7 (AP) Hundreds of people have attended a peaceful rally outside the U.S. embassy in Budapest to express their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests in the U.S. sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Speeches and songs like Sam Cooke's “A Change Is Gonna Come” and Bob Marley's “Redemption Song” were heard on Liberty Square before the crowd knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

That was the amount of time that a white Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on the the neck of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air before eventually going motionless during his May 25 arrest for suspicion of using a counterfeit bill at a shop.

The demonstration was one of many held throughout the world this weekend over Floyd's death and institutional racism.

Elizabeth Sadusky, a U.S. student in Hungary, said: “I think having these kinds of events around the world is really important to show solidarity and to show the rest of the world that the U.S. isn't perfect.” (AP)

