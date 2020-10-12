Washington [US], October 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Hurricane Delta has led to the death of at least two people in the US state of Louisiana, the local health department confirmed on Sunday (local time).

"Louisiana Department of Health on Sunday verifies two deaths tied to Hurricane Delta," the health authorities said in a statement, specifying that an 86-year-old male and a 70-year-old woman died, both as a result of domestic fires.

The 86-year-old man died in St. Martin Parish after a fire started when he was fueling a power generator in his shed.

On Sunday, around 250,000 power outages occurred across Louisiana, according to US media reports.

Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana as a category 2 hurricane on Friday. It has since weakened to a post-tropical cyclone. (ANI/Sputnik)

