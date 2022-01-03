Seoul [South Korea], January 3 (ANI/Global Economic): Hyundai Electric, an electric equipment and energy solution affiliate of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, announced on the 31st that it exported 400kV ultra-high pressure power transformers to Oman.

According to the contract signed on the 30th, Hyundai Electric supplied three units of 400kV 500MVA ultra-high pressure transformers worth $8.5 million (about 10 billion won) to Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC). The 400kV is the highest voltage used in Oman.

Hyundai Electric said that sales of high-voltage power equipment will reach USD 172 million (about 200 billion won) in the Middle East market in 2021.

The power transformers exported this time will be installed at the Al Jefnen substation, which is being constructed by the OTEC and Oman Nastional Engineering and Investment Company (ONEIC) in AI Jafnayn province.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Electric's orders in the Middle East in 2021 significantly grew by more than 70 per cent from USD 1,508 million (125 billion won) last year. The Middle East is an important power equipment market, where Hyundai Electric received USD 500 million worth orders in 2016. (ANI/Global Economic)

