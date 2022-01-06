Seoul [South Korea], January 6 (ANI/Global Economic): Hyundai Motor Group posted record-high sales in the US market last year.

According to Hyundai Motor Group on the 5th, Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis sold a total of 1,489,118 units of vehicles in the U.S. market. This far exceeds sales in 2016 (1,415,655 units).

Hyundai Motor sold 738,081 units in the US market last year, up 19 per cent from the previous year. Hyundai Motor's premium brand Genesis sold 49,621 units, up 203 per cent year-on-year. Kia's sales increased 19.7 per cent to 701,416 units, surpassing 700,000 units for the first time.

Hyundai Motor's sales were led by Tucson. Hyundai Motor sold 1,500,949 units of Tucson, up 22 per cent from last year. Sales of Elantra increased 18 per cent to 124,422 units, and Santa Fe increased 11 per cent to 112,071 units. Sales of electric vehicle (EV) Ioniq 5 were 153 units, and fuel-cell EV Nexo increased 107 per cent to 430 units.

Kia's sales were led by Forte (115,929 units), Sportage (94,601 units), Telluride (93,705 units), K5 Optima (92,342 units) and Sorento (81,785 units). In particular, sales of Kia's EVs and fuel-cell EVs increased 97 per cent year-on-year, showing significant growth. (ANI/Global Economic)

