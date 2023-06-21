Washington DC [US], June 21 (ANI): Lockheed Martin India Private Limited Vice-President William Blair on Wednesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US as "tremendous," and said the two countries are seeking the transfer of technology and collaboration for bringing cutting-edge aerospace tech to India.

"I think it's tremendous (PM Modi's visit)... And I think now coming out of COVID we're really poised for tremendous growth in this decade and beyond working together between US and India...I think on the eve of the engagements this week with PM Modi, we're seeing levels of transfer of technology, and collaboration, both in the country as well as working with our tier-one companies here in the US. It's tremendous, and I think we're going to take it to the next level. It's not just about acquisitions. It's about making in India and sustaining in India. And that's our commitment," Blair said while speaking to ANI during the INDUS X Summit in Washington, DC.

Also Read | US Shocker: Pregnant Woman, Unborn Child Die After Toddler Shoots Them Accidently in Ohio.

Meanwhile, Secretary of US Air Force Frank Kendall during his keynote at INDUS X, said that the "strategic logic" of US-India is "imminently clear" and emphasizes that we have to "seize the moment."

PM Modi, on Wednesday, led a special Yoga session at the United Nations headquarters in New York City to mark the 9th edition of the International Day of Yoga.

Also Read | British PM Rishi Sunak Hails IndiGo-Airbus Pact As Major Win for UK Aerospace.

People from more than 180 countries were seen performing asanas on their Yoga mats. Apart from PM Modi, India's permanent envoy to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the 77th United Nations General President Csaba Korosi were among the dignitaries attending the event.

Earlier at the event, PM Modi laid floral tributes to the recently installed bust of Mahatma Gandhi on the lawns of the UN headquarters.

Prime Minister Modi is presently on his maiden state visit to the US.

PM Modi has now departed for Washington, DC where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of Prime Minister Modi the same evening.

PM Modi will also address a joint sitting of the US Congress on the same day.On June 23, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In addition to official engagements, Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to have several interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders.

He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora. moment," tweets US-India Business Council. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)