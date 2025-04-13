Andravida [Greece], April 13 (ANI): In a display of precision, cooperation, and operational strength, the Indian Air Force (IAF) concluded its participation in Exercise INIOCHOS-25, hosted by the Hellenic Air Force (HAF) at Greece's Andravida Air Base.

The HAF announced the successful wrap-up of the multinational drill on X, posting: "INIOCHOS-25 - A demanding exercise successfully concludes, highlighting operational excellence, precision, and seamless multinational cooperation."

Held from March 31 to April 11, 2025, the biennial air exercise saw the participation of air and surface assets from fifteen countries. Representing India, the IAF deployed a fleet comprising Su-30 MKI fighter jets, IL-78 mid-air refuelling aircraft, and C-17 strategic airlifters.

This deployment enabled the IAF to demonstrate its combat reach, rapid mobility, and ability to operate in joint environments alongside partner nations.

INIOCHOS-25 provided a high-intensity training ground for multinational forces, with missions designed to replicate modern air warfare conditions. The exercise focused on refining tactics, strengthening interoperability, and building synergy between participating air forces through the execution of combined air operations under complex and realistic combat scenarios.

According to the Defence Ministry, "The IAF looks forward to participating in Exercise INIOCHOS 25, a platform to enhance international cooperation, synergy and interoperability among participating Air Forces."

The statement highlighted the opportunity to train in planning and executing coordinated missions, further noting that the exercise allowed the IAF to gain insights into operational best practices through shared learning with other nations.

With all operations conducted from Andravida, the IAF's presence contributed both to strengthening its operational capabilities and to advancing mutual understanding.

The statement concluded: "IAF's participation in INIOCHOS-25 reflects its commitment to global defence cooperation and operational excellence. The exercise will further reinforce India's strategic partnerships - and bolster its capabilities in joint operations with friendly nations." (ANI)

