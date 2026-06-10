World News | IBC Welcomes Bhikkhu Pannakara After 2300-mile Peace Walk Across US

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) recently welcomed a distinguished delegation of Buddhist monks led by Most Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara, a Vietnamese-American Theravada monk and Vice President and Deputy Abbot of the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center in Fort Worth, Texas, during a special programme celebrating their remarkable peace mission.

The delegation represented a group of monks who undertook a historic 2,300-mile barefoot "Walk for Peace" across the United States, beginning in Texas on October 26, 2025, and concluding in Washington, D.C. The journey, aimed at promoting compassion, loving-kindness, and non-violence, also gained attention for the participation of Aloka, a loyal dog who accompanied the monks throughout the entire march.

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The visiting delegation included Most Venerable Ratanaguna, the spiritual teacher of Bhikkhu Pannakara, under whose guidance he received ordination in 2010.

The programme commenced with a Mangalacharan by the visiting monks, followed by welcome remarks from Prof. Ravindra Panth, Director of IBC.

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Addressing the gathering, Prof. Panth said, "The work of Most Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara exemplifies the Buddhist ideal of 'Bahujan Hitaya, Bahujan Sukhaya'--for the welfare and happiness of the many. His efforts demonstrate how compassion and mindfulness can serve as powerful instruments for peacebuilding and social transformation, especially among younger generations."

Delivering the keynote address, Most Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in his first programme in India and reflected on his journey of organizing Peace Walks across different parts of the world.

"The message of peace belongs to everyone. Through mindful practice and compassionate action, we can address conflict and suffering in our societies. Peace is not limited to human beings alone--it extends to all living beings, including animals, who share this interconnected world with us," he said.

Recalling international support received for the initiative, he added, "The encouragement extended by governments and communities, including in Sri Lanka, shows how collective efforts rooted in kindness and understanding can help build harmony and reconciliation."

Former Director General of IBC, Abhijit Halder, congratulated the monks for their inspiring mission and highlighted similarities between the Peace Walk and IBC's own globally recognized initiatives.

"The spirit of these Peace Walks resonates strongly with programmes such as the Bodhgaya Marathon and the Jethian Walk in Rajgir. These initiatives demonstrate how Buddhist values can be translated into meaningful public engagement and global outreach," Halder said.

He also acknowledged Aloka's unique contribution to the mission, describing the dog as "a symbol of calmness, companionship, and the universal message of peace."

Concluding the event, Raghav Prasad Bhatnagar, Director General of IBC, emphasized that the Peace Walk embodies timeless Buddhist values.

"Peace begins within the individual and radiates outward to families, communities, and nations. The historic walk undertaken by Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara and his team is a practical expression of wisdom, compassion, mindfulness, and universal brotherhood as taught by the Buddha," he said.

Bhatnagar noted that Aloka's participation further reinforced the Buddhist principle of interconnectedness and compassion toward all living beings.

A particularly memorable moment of the programme was the felicitation of Aloka, who received special gifts from IBC in recognition of his role in the journey. Members of the delegation were also honoured for their contribution to spreading the teachings of the Buddha across the world.

The event concluded with a reaffirmation of IBC's commitment to promoting peace, harmony, and the global dissemination of Buddha Dhamma. Participants noted that Bhikkhu Pannakara's Peace Walks serve as a powerful contemporary example of how Buddhist principles can help address the challenges of an increasingly complex world. (ANI)

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