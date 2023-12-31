Dubai [UAE], December 30 (ANI/WAM): The Arab Board Scientific Council of Dermatology and Venereology, affiliated with the Arab League, has elected Dr. Ibrahim Galadari, an Emirati professor and consultant specialised in dermatology, as its Chairman, and Dr. Abdel Wahab Al-Fawzan, former Kuwaiti Minister of Health, as Deputy Chairman for a four-year term.

The board also elected new members to the subcommittees, with new three Emirati members elected.

The decision was made during a board meeting, held in the Jordanian capital, Amman, in the presence of representatives from Arab countries. (ANI/WAM)

