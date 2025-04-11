Tel Aviv [Israel], April 11 (ANI/TPS): Over the past week, Golani Brigade forces have destroyed a Hamas underground terror tunnel system in Rafah located within a former kindergarten compound and approximately 100 meters from a civilian school, according to IDF Spokesperson.

During operational activity, troops discovered a shaft that led to a booby-trapped underground passage stretching dozens of meters and connecting to a main Hamas route. Combat engineers from the Yahalom unit investigated the tunnel before it was demolished.

Also Read | TikTok Layoffs: ByteDance-Owned Platform Lays Off E-Commerce Team in US Over Poor Performance Amid Ongoing US-China Trade Tariffs War, Say Reports.

The IDF stated that "Hamas systematically violates international law by cynically exploiting civilian institutions and using the population as human shields for terrorist activities."

Military operations continue as Israeli forces work to dismantle Hamas infrastructure both above and below ground in the Rafah area. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 1,300 Points, Nifty Above 429 After US President Donald Trump Pauses Tariffs Till July 9.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)