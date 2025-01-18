Tel Aviv [Israel], January 18 (ANI): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Saturday announced that preparations have begun for the implementation of the hostages' return agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, after the ceasefire deal was approved by the Israeli security cabinet on Friday.

The deal is set to take effect on Sunday, January 19, at 08:30 (local time), the IDF stated.

Taking to X, the IDF said that its troops would carry out operational procedures on the ground in the region in line with the established terms of the deal. The military is preparing to receive the hostages after their release from Hamas captivity and is working to provide necessary physical and psychological support, it further stated.

"The IDF is preparing to implement the agreement for the return of the hostages that was approved by the political echelon overnight (Saturday). The agreement will take effect on Sunday, January 19th, at 08:30, and as part of it, IDF troops will implement the operational procedures in the field in accordance with the set agreements. The IDF has been preparing to receive the hostages after their release from Hamas captivity and is operating to provide suitable physical and psychological support, with careful attention to every detail," the IDF said.

The IDF emphasised its continued commitment to securing the safe return of all hostages while also ensuring the security of Israeli citizens, particularly those in communities near Gaza.

"Alongside the agreement and our commitment to bringing home all the hostages, the IDF will continue to operate in order to ensure the security of all Israeli citizens, particularly those in communities near Gaza," it further added.

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli security cabinet approved the hostage release-ceasefire deal with Hamas and recommended the government to adopt it, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said.

The government later approved the deal by a vote of 24-8 during the early hours on Saturday.

The agreement will initiate the first phase of the ceasefire in Gaza and facilitate the release of both Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. According to the agreement, 33 hostages are set to be released in phase one of the deal.

Israel has not been told how many of the 33 are alive, though it expects the majority are. Israel will receive a full status report on all those on the list seven days into the ceasefire. The order of release is not yet known. The identities of those set to return are expected to be provided 24 hours before each release, as reported by the Times of Israel.

Israeli and Hamas negotiating teams signed the deal in Doha early Friday after clearing the final hurdles. Both the US and Qatar, who mediated the negotiations, announced on Wednesday that an agreement had been reached to end the 15-month war in Gaza.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a horrific terror attack on Israel, killing over 1200 civilians and holding over 250 as hostages, of which around 100 are still in captivity. In response, Israel launched a massive counter-attack targeting Hamas units in the Gaza Strip.

The response, however, has also drawn criticism from several humanitarian groups over the high number of civilian killings. According to the Gaza health ministry, over 45,000 people have been killed in Gaza, with half of whom are women and children. (ANI)

