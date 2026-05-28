World News | IDF Says Two Senior Hamas Operatives Eliminated in Gaza Strikes

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 28 (ANI): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it struck two "senior" Hamas operatives in northern Gaza a short while ago, adding that further details will be shared later, Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera, citing the Palestine Red Crescent Society, reported that at least four Palestinians were killed and 15 others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a residential house in central Gaza City.

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This comes after the Israeli Air Force, Israel Defence Forces, eliminated Muhammad Odeh in Gaza, the new leader of the military wing of the terrorist organisation Hamas and one of the architects of the October 7 massacre.

'The operation was carried out on the instructions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz,' Israel PMO said in a post on X.

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Odeh served as the head of Hamas's intelligence staff during the October 7 massacre and was appointed - about a week ago - to replace Ezzedine al-Haddad, who was eliminated in an IDF strike in the Gaza Strip two weeks ago.

Odeh was also responsible for the murder, abduction, and wounding of many Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers.

Benjamin Netanyahu also shared the confirmation in an X post, vowing to eliminate all involved in the October 7, 2023, massacre.

"We have now struck Muhammad Odeh- the leader of Hamas's military wing and one of the architects of the October 7 massacre. We will get to all of them," he said.

Meanwhile, Israel army claimed that it had struck military structures, command centres and launch sites used by Hezbollah in Lebanon throughout the day.

Since the start of the week, Israeli forces have struck 550 Hezbollah targets, the military added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)