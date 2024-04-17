Geneva [Switzerland], April 17 (ANI): A delegation from the Indian Meteorological Department participated at an event organised by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) Commission for Observation, Infrastructure, and Information Systems (INFCOM-3) in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

The Indian delegation shared India's Greenhouse gases (GHGs) monitoring activities to support the WMO Global Greenhouse Gas Watch (G3W) Initiative.

Also Read | US Teacher Erin Ward, Caught Having Sex With Teenage Student in Car, Married to Senior Defence Official: Report.

In a post on X, Permanent Mission of India in Geneva stated, "Indian delegation @Indiametdept participated at @WMO Commission for Observation, Infrastructure,and Information Systems (INFCOM-3). Shared India's GHGs Monitoring activities to support WMO Global Greenhouse Gas Watch (G3W) Initiative, aimed at integrated operational framework."

The third session of the Commission for Observation, Infrastructure, and Information Systems (INFCOM-3) is being held held in Geneva, Switzerland.

Also Read | Israel-Iran Tensions: President Ebrahim Raisi Again Warns Tel Aviv Against Counterattack.

The WMO Global Greenhouse Gas Watch (G3W) fills critical information gaps and provides an integrated, operational framework that brings under one roof all space-based and surface-based observing systems, modelling and data assimilation capabilities in relation to greenhouse gas monitoring, according to the WMO statement.

The WMO G3W aims at addressing the urgent need for information that helps to understand the effect of mitigation actions taken by the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement on the state of climate. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)