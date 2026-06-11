World News | IMO Condemns Ship Attack Near Strait of Hormuz, Three Seafarers Reported Missing

California [US], June 11 (ANI): The Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has voiced serious concern and strongly condemned the attack on the tanker MT SETTEBELLO, which was sailing under the Palau flag off the coast of Oman.

The incident took place near the Strait of Hormuz and is reported to have occurred after the vessel was struck by a projectile, causing a fire on board. Three seafarers are currently reported missing.

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IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said, "I strongly condemn any act from any party that endangers the lives of seafarers and the safety of international shipping. This is simply unacceptable. My thoughts are with the families of the three missing seafarers and with all those awaiting news of the crew members."

He also referred to the IMO Council's conclusions from its extraordinary session, which highlighted the importance of safeguarding seafarers, civilian shipping, and freedom of navigation at all times.

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"All actions affecting international shipping must fully respect international law and the safety of life at sea. The protection of seafarers is a shared responsibility that must remain paramount," he said.

The IMO said it is closely monitoring the situation and has called for a complete and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, regarding a separate attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a condemnation, saying that 21 of the 24 Indian crew members onboard have been rescued, while three Indians remained missing.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation," the MEA said in a statement.

Expressing concern over the broader security situation in the region, the MEA said, "The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region.

"India reiterated its appeal for "de-escalation", stating, "We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region."(ANI)

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