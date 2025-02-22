TK Ramachandran, Secretary of Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways and International Maritime Organisation Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): TK Ramachandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), welcomed International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez at the Ministry as part of his ongoing visit to India.

They discussed key recent developments in the maritime sector, current challenges and future greening at every level and engaged with attendees to discuss green shipping, sustainable port development and cutting-edge maritime tech.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said that Ramachandran and Dominguez discussed the challenges in the maritime sector.

Sharing a post on X, the Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways wrote, "Shri T.K. Ramachandran, (IAS), Secretary, MoPSW welcomed Secretary-General Mr Arsenio Dominguez at MoPSW as part of his ongoing visit to India. They discussed key recent developments in the sector, current challenges & about future greening at every level!"

Meanwhile, Arsenio Dominguez visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and the Indian Sailors Home Society (ISHS), Mumbai on February 19, as a part of the three-day official visit, marking his first visit to India since assuming office in 2024, the Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways said in a press release.

This visit underscores the IMO's strong commitment to collaborating with key maritime nations like India in addressing the evolving challenges and opportunities in the global shipping industry.

Dominguez visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), where he had firsthand insights into the complexities of port operations and the opportunities for sustainable port development. He held engaging discussions with the port's leadership and toured key facilities to understand JNPA's pivotal role in the maritime ecosystem.

The discussions were focused on fostering sustainability in port operations, exploring innovative solutions for decarbonizing shipping and implementing environmentally sound maritime practices.

His visit aligns with IMO's broader vision of promoting green shipping and enhancing maritime sustainability. The IMO Secretary-General was accompanied by Shyam Jagannathan, IAS, Director General of Shipping, Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Chairman JNPA and other officials from JNPA and DGS. (ANI)

