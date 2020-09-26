Islamabad, Sep 25 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday discussed the Afghan peace process and strengthening of bilateral engagement.

During a telephonic conversation with Ghani, Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast support to the Afghan peace process and noted the positive results of these efforts which culminated in the US-Taliban Peace Agreement and the commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations, according to an official statement.

Also Read | UNGA 75th Session: Indian Delegate Stages Walk-Out As Pakistan PM Imran Khan Begins His Speech (Watch Video).

He said that all stakeholders must work together to secure an inclusive and comprehensive political agreement through the Afghan-led and Afghan-owed process.

The prime minister also underlined the importance Pakistan attaches to constructive engagement with Afghanistan and to peace, stability and prosperity of the Afghan people.

Also Read | Thailand Culls Over 1,000 Pigs to Prevent PRRS Virus.

Khan noted that the Chairman of Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), Dr Abdullah Abdullah, will be visiting Islamabad next week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)