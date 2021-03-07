Islamabad [Pakistan], March 7 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday has asked Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to carry on his duties as Finance Minister despite his defeat to Opposition candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani for the Islamabad general seat in Senate.

Citing sources, Geo News reported that Imran Khan, in a meeting with the Finance Minister, has asked him to continue his work.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan won a trust vote in the National Assembly (NA) with his party securing votes above the majority mark in the 342-member lower house of parliament.

Khan decided to take a vote of confidence after Shaikh faced a drubbing in the Senate election.

In the 342-member House, 172 votes were needed for a simple majority.

The ruling coalition had 181 members, out of which 157 members were from Imran Khan's PTI. After the resignation of Faisal Vowda, the government's strength came to 180, whereas the opposition has 160 members in the House.

The 68-year-old cricketer-turned-politician called a meeting of parliamentary parties on Friday, in which all National Assembly lawmakers of the ruling alliance were asked to vote for the prime minister or else face disqualification.

Pakistan Opposition parties rejected the confidence vote alleging that lawmakers were "forcefully" made to vote in favour of the premier.

Imran Khan is the second Pakistani Prime Minister, after Nawaz Sharif, who went to the National Assembly for a "voluntary" vote of confidence. (ANI)

