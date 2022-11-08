Islamabad [Pakistan], November 8 (ANI): After Pakistan's Supreme Court issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Punjab Police, a First Information Report (FIR) against the attempted assassination of former Prime Minister Imran Khan was registered on Monday, Geo news reported.

Earlier, the court issued an order to the IG of Punjab Police, Faisal Shahkar, to file the FIR of the gun attack on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman. He was also ordered to submit a report within 24 hours.

The prime suspect Naveed was arrested on the spot and has been nominated in the case registered under various charges including terrorism, murder, attempted murder, and planning to kill someone.

Reacting to the development, PTI leaders rejected the FIR and called it a "mockery of the law and the top court's order."

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that if the FIR doesn't include the three accused nominated by Imran Khan then it is not more than a piece of paper, according to geo News.

Meanwhile, another PTI leader, Shireen Mazari held the FIR as an "attempt at a complete cover-up by the three accused through the power of their positions and the state".

"The FIR registered in Wazirabad thana is a sheer mockery of the law & SC order. An attempt at a complete cover-up by the 3 accused thru the power of their positions & the State. Seems regime change conspirators hellbent on destroying Pak totally for their own ends," Shireen Mazari tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, another PTI member, Omar Ayub Khan said, FIR registered is rejected!! This FIR is not even worth the paper its written on. Mockery of Justice!!"

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called for a "free, fair, and impartial" investigation against the assassination attempt on Imran Khan to bring the facts forward.

During the interview with CNN, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari highly condemned the incident, saying that this was an attack on Imran Khan and it needs to be investigated in an impartial and proper manner, reported Geo News.

Imran Khan was shot during his long march in Wazirabad on Thursday, leading to bullet injuries in his legs. After sustaining injuries on his leg, he was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Khan was leading PTI's march towards Islamabad when he came under attack at Wazirabad. Thursday's attack left one dead and 13 injured, reported Geo News. (ANI)

