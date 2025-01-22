World News | Imran Khan Defends Al Qadir Trust, Bushra Bibi, Calls for International Support on Human Rights Violations

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], January 22 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan held a conversation with his lawyers and media representatives at Adiala Jail, where he defended the Al-Qadir Trust, addressed the cases against his wife Bushra Bibi, and called for the establishment of a judicial commission in the country.

Khan said, "The Al-Qadir University project had been running long before the agreement between Malik Riaz and the NCA. Neither our cabinet played any role in the Al-Qadir Trust matter nor transferred this amount to the Supreme Court. The cabinet only approved the confidentiality of the Non-Disclosure Agreement so that such a large amount of foreign exchange could flow into Pakistan. The so-called 'sealed envelope' can be opened by the government and investigative agencies. Open it and tell the public what's written inside so that truth is revealed."

Also Read | Stripe Layoffs: Global Fintech Firm To Lay Off 300 Employees From Its Total Workforce To Ensure Right People Work in Right Role, Plans To Hire in Future, Says Report.

He further added, "The Al-Qadir Trust is a welfare institution through which underprivileged students are introduced to the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Neither my wife nor I have obtained any personal benefit from it."

Speaking about his wife, Bushra Bibi, Khan said, "Bushra Bibi was previously jailed for nine-and-a-half months to punish her for supporting me. Dragging housewives into politics is shameful and against our morals and traditional values. Bushra Begum is a woman of strong nerves. She is not my weakness, but my strength."

Also Read | Stargate Project: USD 500 Billion AI Project From OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle and Others Presents Golden Opportunity for India, Says Industry.

Notably, Imran Khan also gave a call for approaching international human rights organisations regarding the deaths of "innocent, unarmed people".

He said, "Our innocent, unarmed people were martyred and their families look to us to ensure they get justice. Negotiations without establishing a judicial commission are meaningless. I instruct Salman Akram Raja and Barrister Gohar to write to the Chief Justice and the head of the constitutional bench, Justice Aminuddin Khan, requesting that our human rights cases be heard on a priority basis. They should also write to international human rights organizations about this". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)