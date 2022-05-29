Islamabad [Pakistan], May 29 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was ousted last month was desperate for a "patch-up" with former President Asif Ali Zardari, according to a leaked audio recording of a telephonic conversation between Zardari and businessman Malik Riaz Hussain.

Viral audio suggests Imran Khan, facing ouster as PM, wanted to reach out to Asif Zardari for 'reconciliation'

The audio clip surfaced on social media on Saturday, in which the latter could be heard telling Zardari that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan wanted to reach out to former President Asif Ali Zardari for "reconciliation,", as per Dawn newspaper.

This comes days after Imran Khan abruptly ended a planned anti-government sit-in in Islamabad amid speculation of behind-the-scenes contacts between him and the establishment.

On Thursday, Imran Khan cancelled a planned, open-ended sit-in in Islamabad and gave six-day ultimatum to Shehbaz Sharif government for announcing elections and dissolving assemblies.

In the almost 32-second conversation, the date and time of which is not confirmed, Riaz can be heard telling Zardari that Khan had been sending him messages asking him to help "patch up" with the PPP, Dawn reported.

However, the PTI immediately declared the audio "fake".

"Today, he (Imran Khan) has sent too many messages," the voice believed to be of Riaz told the former president, who in response says: "It is impossible now."

"It's okay. I just wanted to bring this into your notice," said Riaz's alleged voice.

Last month on April 10, after several days of high drama, the cricketer-turned-politician was ousted by the opposition through a no-trust vote. Shehbaz Sharif's party Pakistan Muslim League (N) with an alliance government of more than a dozen parties, including the PPP defeated Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz during his address at a public meeting in Bahawalpur also referred to the leaked conversation and claimed it had been proved how Imran Khan was begging for a deal. (ANI)

