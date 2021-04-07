New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Imran Khan claims about his good governance were exposed on Wednesday when a leaked government document showed that instead of buying coronavirus vaccines for its poor population, the Pakistan govt was investing in aircraft for VVIPs.

As per the unverified Twitter handle of Pashtun Media, "Pak has not a penny for buying vaccines for its poor population but some USD 2 million for VVIP air craft."

The information about VVIP aircraft was shared by South Asia Press. "A secret Pakistani government document leaked to @SouthAsiaPress shows the Cabinet Division will be giving an approval tomorrow to spend an extra 0.3 billion rupees (USD 2 million) on VVIP aircraft, known to be in use by PM @ImranKhanPTI & President @ArifAlvi," tweeted South Asia Press.

The document obtained by the Press was dated April 6th, 2021 and it said that a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of Cabinet will be held on Wednesday, April 7th, 2021. As per the letter, the Minister for Finance and Revenue will chair the meeting.

This comes amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan and its poor population standing in long queues to get vaccinated against the pandemic.

As many as 3,953 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 696,184.

Amid the growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19 ahead of Ramadan, Pakistan last Sunday had reported 3,568 coronavirus patients, who are under critical care. This is the highest number ever since the pandemic started. (ANI)

