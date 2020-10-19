Karachi [Pakistan], October 19 (ANI): As thousands thronged Bagh-e Jinnah ground in Karachi on Sunday on the call of opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to protest against the PTI government, a Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) activist said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has "lost" the city, considered the stronghold that helped him in winning 2018 elections.

"100s of 1000s attending (the) Karachi jalsa (gathering). PTM and Baloch leaders addressed the jalsa. This is a coup against Imran Khan. His party won 14 seats from Karachi. This was his strongest electoral win that helped him form a government. He has lost Karachi today (Sunday)," Amjad Ayub Mirza tweeted.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) hosted the second power show of 11-party opposition alliance, PDM, in Karachi on Sunday.

The event that lasted for five hours was addressed by PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML(N) vice-presidents Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, JUI(F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chairman Mehmood Achakzai, among other leaders.

As the leaders reached the venue, thousands of supporters of the opposition parties welcomed them, dancing to the beat of the PPP anthem.

The crowd waved flags of the political parties, represented by the PDM. Bhutto-Zardari thanked the enthusiastic crowd and welcomed the JUI(F) chief and PML(N) vice-presidents.

Maryam hailed the provincial government for their efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while they were subjected to humiliation and taunts by the federal government, Dawn reported.

"Yesterday, you must have seen on your TV screens a man screaming his defeat...You (PM Imran) tell people ghabrana nai hai (don't worry), there has only been one jalsa yet and you are worrying already," she said.

While taunting the prime minister for the PTI's recently failed 126-day sit-in on Shahrah-e-Dastoor, the PML(N) leader said, "You (PM) addressed empty chairs, dug the democracy's grave, (and yet) Nawaz Sharif never took your name. Even today, you will long for it but Nawaz Sharif will not even take your name, because children have no role in the fight between elders."

Meanwhile, PPP Chairperson Bhutto-Zardari lashed out at Prime Minister Khan for claiming to be a torchbearer of democracy and said that he does not care about the public as he was chosen by selectors and not people.

"This incapable and clueless prime minister will have to go home... Today, innocent people are being killed, going missing and our state is involved in this. Education, health budgets are being cut, but this puppet government doesn't care because it didn't come from people's votes," he said

The PPP chairperson alleged that neither did the prime minister acknowledge the parliament nor could he see the hunger and tears of people, "and he claims to be (the torch-bearer of) democracy?"(ANI)

