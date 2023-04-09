Lahore [Pakistan], April 9 (ANI): According to reports cited by ARY News on Sunday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has chosen to reject the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, which seeks to limit the chief justice of Pakistan's (CJP) suo motu powers of office.

In the meantime, the PTI's parliamentary party has been asked to convene tomorrow at 3 pm (Monday). Senator Shehzad Wasim will serve as the meeting's moderator.

Also Read | Dubai Car Number Plate 'P7' Sold for Record Rs 122.6 Crore at 'Most Noble Numbers' Auction (Watch Video).

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has reportedly directed senators from his party to attend the joint session of Parliament, ARY News reported citing sources.

Members of both houses of Parliament will attend the meeting, which will draught a plan for the joint session.

Also Read | Israel Launches Retaliatory Airstrikes Against Syrian Military Targets After Several Rockets Fire From Syria.

According to the new law, three senior Supreme Court judges would decide whether to issue a suo motu notice (SC). The measure also has a provision allowing for the right of appeal against the ruling, which could be made within 30 days and scheduled for a hearing within two weeks.

The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, which restricted the chief justice's individual suo motu authority, had been returned on Saturday by Pakistan President Arif Alvi.

Days after receiving the bill for approval and amid raucous opposition from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers, the president referred the bill back to the parliament for reconsideration in accordance with the requirements of Article 75 of the Constitution, reported ARY News.

The measure also has a provision allowing for the right of appeal against the ruling, which could be made within 30 days and scheduled for a hearing within two weeks.

It further said that in a suo motu proceeding, the party shall be permitted to switch attorneys. The issue will be brought up before a judges' committee in accordance with Article 184. A five-member committee will be formed after the case has been reviewed by the committee in order to interpret the constitution in any way, ARY News reported.

The law will be applied to all decisions made by the Supreme Court and high courts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)