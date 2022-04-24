Islamabad [Pakistan], April 24 (ANI): The information Minister of Pakistan, Mariyum Aurangzeb, challenged former ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to take his mass rallies to Islamabad for all the unanswered questions that need his response.

She said Mr Khan woke up to the so-called conspiracy only after PTI's coalition partners -- including the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Balochistan Awami Party, and Balochistan National Party -- had left the government, Dawn reported.

Also Read | UK PM Boris Johnson Talks to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Says 'Will Provide Ukraine With More Military Equipment'.

Aurangzeb said that the 'economic terrorism' and the attack on the Pakistan Parliament and their Constitution were the highlights of the four-year governance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

Challenging Mr Khan to initiate the march to the federal capital instead of hurling threats, the Minister said there were several questions that the whole nation wanted to know about the wrongdoings of Mr Khan and those around him including Farrah Gujjar.

Also Read | Sri Lanka To Appoint Advisors on Debt Restructuring in Next 20 Days, Says Finance Minister Ali Sabry.

She further added that Imran Khan had looted the nation for four years and destroyed the economy.

Responding to Mr Khan's allegations, Aurangzeb said the former Prime Minister was consistently lying about a conspiracy and he should stop misguiding the nation.

In her speeches earlier, Aurangzeb accused Khan of patronizing cartels and mafias, which is one of the reasons that led to the increase in the prices of flour, sugar and medicines.

In a spree of questions, the IT Minister asked "Why have you been hiding the diplomatic cable for so many days? Why did you keep meeting the representatives of the country hatching a conspiracy against your government?"

Imran Khan hid bank accounts from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for years, and now he was levelling serious allegations against the institutions. She added that the ECP was expected to announce a verdict in the PTI foreign funding case soon, said the Minister alleging Khan, reported Dawn.

Imran Khan had sold Kashmir, she said and alleged that he kept collecting funds for his political party by using the name of the Shaukat Khanum cancer hospital, Aurangzeb added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)