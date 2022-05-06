Lahore [Pakistan], May 6 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced that he will give a call for the Islamabad march anytime after May 20, local media reported.

Addressing the Mianwali rally, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman said that the public rally of millions of nationals could not be stopped by anyone including the 'murderer of 18 people' Rana Sanaullah nor PM Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

Khan said that he is beginning Haqeeqi Azad Tehreek (real independence movement) from Mianwali. He also said that the Mianwali people have elected him for the first time and he will never forget them.

PTI Chairman said that it is his promise that he will never bow his head in front of any power. He also thanked his political rivals for calling him, Niazi and vowed to continue jihad against the thieves of the nation, reported ARY News.

"Yesterday, they [the government] announced to constitute a commission [on lettergate]. The conspiracy was started by the United States (US) and an elected government was toppled by nexus with the Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq," Khan said.

PTI is all set to address 14 public gatherings in two weeks. Imran Khan will be addressing the overseas Pakistani diaspora on Saturday, which will be screened in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin, France, Italy, Holland, Belgium, Spain, Austria, Denmark, Norway, Germany, and Switzerland.

Meanwhile, the upcoming public gatherings is scheduled to take place in Abbottabad on May 8, Jhelum on May 10, Attock on May 12, Mardan on May 13, Sialkot on May 14, Faisalabad on May 15, Swabi on May 16, Kohat on May 17, Chakwal on May 19 and Multan on May 20, according to ARY News.

Moreover, Imran Khan will address two separate conventions of lawyers and ulema and mashaikh in Lahore on May 18.

According to PTI Lahore, Imran Khan will make important announcements on Saturday and activists have been asked to reach Liberty Chowk to listen to the chairman's address on the big screen. (ANI)

