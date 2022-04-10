Islamabad [Pakistan], April 10 (ANI): Former prime minister Imran Khan's close aide on digital media Dr Arsalan Khalid's house was raided, claimed his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The PTI requested the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate the issue, Geo News reported.

"Ex Focal person on PM Imran Khan on Digital, Dr Arsalan Khalid's home has been raided and they have taken all phones from his family. "He has never abused anyone on social media and never attacked any institutions," PTI tweeted, according to the Pakistani newspaper.

Notably, Imran Khan has become the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to lose a no-trust vote in the National Assembly.

Despite several attempts to block the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, the voting took place after midnight in which as many as 174 members voted in favour of the motion in the 342-member House while members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were absent.

Dr Arsalan recently worked as the focal person for the PM on digital media. Earlier, he was the secretary of PTI social media, according to PTI's official website.

Imran Khan's media leader is a graduate of King Edward Medical University and an entrepreneur. He embarked on his journey with PTI and Imran Khan more than a decade ago. Ever since, he has been working actively for the party on social media.

Dr Khalid has earlier led the PTI Lahore chapter on social media. After working as an operational lead for PTI's social media team, he was appointed as its secretary.

He has led social media campaigns for multiple historic events, including the Digital Media Campaign for General Election 2018. (ANI)

