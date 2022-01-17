Lahore [Pakistan], January 17 (ANI): Jamat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul-Haq on Sunday termed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's departure 'the only solution' to all the problems of the country.

Addressing a gathering in connection with the preparations of local bodies election in Lahore, Haq termed Imran Khan as an "international beggar" and called for a new election in the country, reported Geo News.

Slamming Khan's government for increasing petroleum prices, he said, "Imran Khan and Pakistan cannot function together."

"There is no space left for pluses or minuses from politics in this country, as Imran Khan's departure is the only solution to all the problems," said Haq.

Referring to Pakistan's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Sirajul Haq said that Imran Khan has become "an international beggar", while the incumbent government, which he said is a "mixture of different parties," is unable to rule the country, reported Geo News.

Pakistan's opposition parties earlier had rebuked the Khan's government over the passing of the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 also known as 'mini-budget' and the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021 to meet conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The approval of the supplementary finance bill was necessary to ensure Pakistan's sixth review of the USD 6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) receive clearance from the IMF's Executive Board which is scheduled to meet later this month to decide the disbursement of the USD 1-billion tranche.

"The government has increased petroleum prices again and the inflation in the country has badly affected people's condition," he added.

The JI chief went on to say that the PTI-led government used to claim that it was the "champion of the economy" but nothing has changed as "it is merely using old parts in new machinery." (ANI)

