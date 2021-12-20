Islamabad [Pakistan], December 20 (ANI): The opposition parties in Pakistan are celebrating their victory after the ruling Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf failed to retain its popularity during the first phase of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reported local media.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has won elections in 10 tehsil councils, PTI in 9, ANP in 5, PML-N and Jamaat-e-Islami have bagged one seat each, The News International reported citing the unofficial and unconfirmed results of 31 out of 64 tehsil councils in 17 districts.

Also Read | Donald Trump Sues New York Attorney General Letitia James, Seeking To End Civil Investigation Into His Business Practices.

So far five tehsil councils have been won by independent candidates.

The PTI seems to be heading towards another upset defeat in Nowshera as per the unofficial results the ANP's candidate Ghayyur Ali Khan seems to have won the election.

Also Read | Maryam Nawaz Can Be A Model, Camera Loves Her, Says Junaid Safdar's Wedding Photographer Irfan Ahson.

While PTI has managed to gain four out of six tehsils of Buner district.

Meanwhile, a Village Council candidate has accidentally killed himself when he resorted to firing in jubilation of his victory in the elections in Peshawar.

While ecstatic at news of his triumph on a General Councillor seat Zakariya Khan killed himself when he resorted to making celebratory gunfire. Officials have said Zakariya's death would be investigated thoroughly, reported The News International. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)