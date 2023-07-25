Islamabad [Pakistan], July 25 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a plea in Islamabad High Court (IHC) for a copy of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide Azam Khan's ‘cypher drama’ statement, ARY News reported.

In the petition on Monday, PTI chief’s counsel Salman Akram Raja asked for a copy of Azam Khan’s ‘cypher drama’ statement as Imran Khan will answer the inquiry officer in this case regarding the cypher.

Notably, Imran Khan's aide Azam Khan, who had been missing since last month, reappeared suddenly and recorded a confessional statement before a magistrate.

In the confessional statement, Khan revealed that the then-prime minister (Imran Khan), in 2022, used a diplomatic cypher sent by Pakistan's envoy to Washington to concoct a narrative against the establishment and the Opposition, Geo News reported.

Earlier, Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) Counter Terrorism Wing summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister in a cypher case.

Reacting to Azam Khan’s statement, the PTI chairman and former prime minister said that he will not comment on the matter until the complete information comes out. He said that it’s not known yet in what circumstances Azam Khan made these statements, according to ARY News.

However, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah asserted that the confessional statement of ex-principal secretary Azam Khan was a ‘charge sheet’ against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and the latter should be punished for anti-state ‘cypher drama’.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman [Imran Khan] tarnished the reputation of state institutions through cypher conspiracy. He should be punished for staging the drama,” Geo News quoted Sanaullah as saying.

He further said that the cypher conspiracy made it clear that May 9 incident was the continuation of the same plot.

“PTI chairman will be held accountable for this crime. This is a matter of national interest,” the interior minister added.

Sanaullah said a case will be registered against the PTI chief and “will be sent to a special court”, Geo News reported. (ANI)

