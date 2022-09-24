Islamabad [Pakistan], September 24 (ANI): The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has in Lahore protested against the price hike, joblessness, load shedding, inflated power bills and massive taxes in the country, local media reported.

The workers of Imran Khan's party were carrying party flags as the protest rally on cars and motorbikes went marching from Liberty Chowk to the Governor House, as per Dawn.

According to it, PTI central Punjab president Yasmin Rashid said the Shehbaz Sharif led 'imported' government had failed to give any relief to the masses. She said the people were now compelled to sell their belongings to pay power bills.

She said as qouted by Dawn newspaper said that "thieves and dacoits" were being given relief.

PTI Lahore president Sheikh Imtiaz and general secretary Zubair Niazi also addressed the rally.

Apart from PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) also launched a three-day referendum on "unjust" charges in power bills in Pakistan.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that his party's referendum on electricity bills that include "irrelevant and unjust" charges will represent the will of the people of the city, following which the JI will devise its strategy accordingly, reported The News International.

He said that the referendum will be held outside mosques in the city after the Friday prayers. The referendum will also take place at educational institutes, markets and other public places, while online platforms will also be used to engage the masses for the three-day vote, he added.

The JI leader said that all segments of society, including religious scholars, lawyers, traders, industrialists and labourers, will be approached in connection with the referendum, reported The News International.

Apparently, the over-billing of the electricity bills and long load-sheddings have infuriated citizens forcing them to take to the streets in different areas of the city. For a long period, the protestors have been demonstrating continuously in different parts of the country to condemn the inflation in energy bills.

Last month, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the federal government was making all-out efforts to revive the stalled power plants to put an end to the huge energy crisis faced by the country, reported Geo News.

Pakistan already has two long-term supply deals with Qatar -- the first signed in 2016 for five cargoes a month, and the second in 2021, under which Pakistan currently gets three monthly shipments but the nation is currently under a massive grip of widespread power outrages as procurement of the chilled fuel remains unreliable and expensive due to its increased reliance on LNG for electricity generation.

The fast depletion of the foreign exchange reserves was the result of Pakistan's inflation of twin deficits and a lack of foreign currency inflows.

Rehman expressed his grave concerns over the rising lawlessness and street crime incidents in Karachi. He said that the police department and other law enforcement agencies have failed against crimes and criminals in the city.

Talking about the flood-affected people, he said that several outbreaks of diseases have erupted in the relief camps. The JI chief said that the flood-affected people are enduring a very bad situation but the role of the provincial government is limited to lip service, reported The News International. (ANI)

