Islamabad [Pakistan], December 5 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticised his predecessor and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for his comments on the retired chief of army staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, The Dawn reported.

"PTI leader's politics is aimed at making his way to power, even if it meant undermining foundations this country stood on," Prime Minister Sharif said on his Twitter handle, according to The Dawn.

Also Read | Seals Dead in Russia: Mass Seal Death Likely Due to Oxygen Deprivation, Says Russian Environmental Official.

According to the tweet by Sharif, quoted by The Dawn, Imran's recent diatribe against parliamentary democracy is the latest in a series of attacks that fly in the face of how democracy functions in modern nation-states.

His politics is aimed at making his way to power even if it means undermining the foundations this country stands on, it added.

Also Read | Russia To Provide Crude Oil, Petrol, Diesel at Discounted Rates, Says Pakistan Government.

Khan in an interview had previously told that giving a 3-year tenure extension in 2019 to the retired CAOS Bajwa was his biggest mistake, similar statements were given by the former speaker of Pakistan National Assembly Asad Qaiser, The Dawn reported.

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister Atta Tarar said Pakistan Muslim League Quaid e Azam leader Moonis Elahi had defamed Khan and General Bajwa in his statements. Although, at the time of the no-confidence vote against Imran, he was urged by Moonis Elahi to support Khan.

Meanwhile, a leader of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Hafiz Hamdullah in a statement said that the election would be taking place as scheduled in October next year. And if the country's economic condition does not allow then the elections can be delayed for a year.

Previously, Khan also announced that his party has decided not to remain part of the current political system and will instead resign from all the assemblies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)