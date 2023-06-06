Lahore, Jun 6 (PTI) Wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, on Tuesday, filed a petition in the Lahore High Court seeking a blanket cover in all cases registered against her across the country, a media report said.

The move came amid the ongoing crackdown against Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party following the attacks on civil and military installations on May 9.

Also Read | Sweden National Day 2023: Swedish Royal Family Marks Sweden’s 500 Years as Independent Country (Watch Video).

Khan's wife in her petition said she feared she could be arrested in any case and sought details of all the disclosed and undisclosed cases registered against her in the country, Geo News reported.

Naming the federal and provincial governments, Inspector Generals, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and other bodies parties in her case, the former premier's wife pleaded with the court to issue an order restraining the police and law enforcers from arresting her in any undisclosed case.

Also Read | Nova Kakhovka Dam Damaged: Ukraine Accuses Russia of Destroying Major Reservoir Near Kherson, Warns of Ecological Disaster (See Pics and Videos).

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi, summoned Bushra Bibi on Wednesday to record her statement as a trustee of the Al-Qadir University Trust in the 190 million pounds National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case.

Her statement would be recorded as a witness, the report quoted sources as saying.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under the new law is bound to tell a person whether he is being summoned as an accused or a witness to record the statement.

Following the procedure, the NAB's combined investigation team has already recorded the statements of previous government ministers.

The NAB has also asked for the records of all the donations from Al-Qadir University and those who donated to the trust.

The anti-corruption watchdog has also sought details of the vehicles sold and purchased by 22 members of the 70-year-old PTI chief's former cabinet as it expands the scope of the investigation into the Al-Qadir Trust case.

On May 9, the bureau arrested PTI chief Khan over the alleged illegal acquisition of land and construction of Al-Qadir University and extending benefits to the real estate tycoon and Bahria Town owner, Malik Riaz, by legalising Rs 50 billion that was identified and returned by the UK during his government.

In the case, the arrest of Khan from the Islamabad High Court premises sparked countrywide protests, during which several public and private properties, including military installations, were attacked.

Khan also appeared before the investigation team at NAB's Rawalpindi office on May 23 where he was grilled for about four hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)