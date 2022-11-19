Islamabad [Pakistan], November 19 (ANI): In a repeat of repeats, Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday once again lauded India's foreign policy, calling it free and independent.

In a virtual address during his long march, the PTI chief said although the country attained freedom along with Pakistan, their foreign policy remains independent as India stood by its decision to buy oil from Russia despite opposition from the US.

"I must take the example of India. The country became free along with us and now look at its foreign policy. It pursues a free and independent foreign policy. India stood by its decision, saying that they will buy oil from Russia," he said during a rally in Rawat town of Islamabad on Saturday.

Praising New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil in line with its national interests even in the face of pressure from the West, amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Khan said, "India and the US are QUAD allies but it has still decided to purchase oil from Russia in the interest of its citizens."

Taking a dig at Shehbaz Sharif-led ruling coalition, he said it's been seven months since the government was formed and yet the country was under grave economic and political crisis.

"It's been seven months since the government came to power but the country is drowning in inflation," Imran said, adding that he wants the Pakistan government to take decisions keeping in mind the needs and benefits of the people.

Earlier, in October, the PTI chief applauded the India's foreign policy saying New Delhi was able to import oil from Russia at will while Pakistan was is slave to the West as it is unable to take fearless decisions for the welfare of its people.

"The decisions of this nation must be made inside the nation. If Russia is giving cheap oil and if I have the choice to save my countrymen, no one should ask us. No one should be able to tell us. India can take oil from Russia but the slave Pakistanis are not allowed. I want to see a free country. Justice must prevail and people should be provided safety and security," Khan said.

Stressing that the common man in Pakistan was suffering, he warned that people will sacrifice everything to save their country.

Since his ouster from power in April, Khan has been alleging a US-led foreign conspiracy against him. While criticising the Joe Biden administration, Khan, on several occasions, lauded India for not giving in to pressure from the West and continuing to purchase Russian oil despite being a "strategic ally" of the US. (ANI)

