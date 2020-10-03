Pyongyang [North Korea], October 3 (ANI): North Korea leader Kim Jong-un on Friday wished US President Donald Trump quick recovery from COVID-19 after he was admitted to Walter Reed hospital in Washington.

"He sincerely hoped that they (Donald and Melania Trump) would be recovered as soon as possible. He hoped they will surely overcome it. He sent warm greetings to them," the Korean Central News Agency was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

According to the South Korean news agency, this is the "first time" that Kim Jong-un has wished recovery to a world leader after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Earlier on Friday, Trump had confirmed that he will be staying at Walter Reed hospital for "next few days" following the "recommendation of his physician and medical experts".

The President and First Lady had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday night.

"I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I'm going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I am doing very well but we are going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well," said Trump, in a video message posted on his Twitter handle.

Prior to his post, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany had said that "out of an abundance of caution", Trump would be working from the presidential offices for next "few days" at the hospital.

"President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days," McEnany said in the statement on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Trump was reported to be "fatigued" after contracting the infection.White House physician Sean Conley in an official note had said: "As of this (Friday) afternoon the President remains fatigued but in good spirits. He's being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we'll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps."

As per Conley, Trump was given an 8-gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail as a precautionary measure. (ANI)

