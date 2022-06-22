United Nations, Jun 22 (PTI) Describing Yoga as truly universal, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a world beset by disaster and division, yoga's values of mindfulness, balance, moderation and discipline are essential as people seek out a new relationship with one another and the planet.

In his message for the International Day of Yoga marked on June 21, the Secretary-General noted that this year's theme of ‘Yoga for Humanity' reminds "us how yoga is truly universal. In a world beset by disaster and division, yoga's values of mindfulness, balance, moderation and discipline are essential as we seek out a new relationship with one another and our planet.”

On the important day celebrating yoga, Guterres called on all to be inspired by this timeless practice and values of yoga.

The International Yoga Day celebrations returned to an in-person format at the UN headquarters this year after two years of virtual commemorations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said that during the difficult times of the pandemic, millions embraced yoga as their companion to stay healthy, overcome depression and mental anxiety and it is in recognition of this important role of yoga that the theme for this year's celebration is ‘Yoga for Humanity'.

President of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid, addressing a special commemorative event organized by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN here Monday, said that the celebration of 8th International Yoga Day under the theme ‘Yoga for Humanity' could not have come at a more opportune time as the COVID19 pandemic has upended lives and livelihoods, triggering a deluge of anxiety and depression.

“The practice of yoga serves as a holistic approach to the physical, mental and spiritual health and well-being of humanity. It simply works,” he said, addressing UN dignitaries, diplomats and staff at the expansive North Lawn in the UN headquarters.

The commemoration Monday ‘Yoga with Masters' included a series of guided demonstrations that relate to various facets of yoga, a yoga dance by the group Indian Raga, Pranayama breathing by Isha Yoga, series of Yoga Asanas by Bhakti Center and a meditation workshop by Integral Yoga Institute.

As part of the 2022 Yoga Day celebrations, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN also presented a digital exhibition ‘The World of Yoga' from June 21 to July 1.

The exhibition offers a glimpse into the annual celebrations of the Day and presents a standardized set of Yoga practices, called the 'Common Yoga Protocol,' a starting point for beginners to get inducted into the highly rewarding world of Yoga. Several yoga events were held by the Consulate General of India in New York to mark the day on Tuesday, including a grand commemoration at Times Square that was addressed by Swami Avdheshanand and Consul General Randhir Jaiswal.

