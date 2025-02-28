New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): European Commission Commissioners on Friday arrived at the Hyderabad House venue in the national capital onboard a bus powered by hydrogen fuel cell technology, which was developed and operated in collaboration with Tata Motors and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

The EU Commission Commissioners smiled for cameras as they sat in the bus that transported them to Hyderabad House, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held bilateral delegation level talks.

Photographs shared by the external,affairs ministry showed PM Modi welcoming Ursula von der Leyen before proceeding for talks. They ware seen in conversation as they stood near the bus.

The European Commission President is on a two-day bilateral visit to India, accompanied by members of European College of Commissioners. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel received Ursula von der Leyen at the airport.

Upon her arrival in national capital yesterday the EU chief in a post on X wrote, "Touchdown in Delhi with my team of Commissioners. In an era of conflicts and intense competition, you need trusted friends. For Europe, India is such a friend and a strategic ally. I'll discuss with @narendramodi how to take our strategic partnership to the next level."

Earlier in the day, India and the EU held a bilateral cluster meeting in New Delhi on Friday and discussions focused on connectivity, India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), green and clean energy, mobility and talent, security, Meditteranean and the expansion of the European Union.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela, EU Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner and EU Commissioner for Mediterranean and Demography Dubravka Suica participated in the meeting.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pleased to participate in the India-EU bilateral cluster meeting this morning alongside Commissioners @JozefSikela, @dubravkasuica, @MartaKosEU, @magnusbrunner of @EU_Commission and my colleagues @KVSinghMPGonda & @nityanandraibjp."

"Our conversation focused on connectivity and IMEC, green and clean energy, mobility and talent, security, Mediterranean and EU expansion," he added. (ANI)

