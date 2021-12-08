Helsinki [Finland], December 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Getting more understanding in the European Union (EU) for the Nordic environmental forestry policy was a top agenda item during new Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson's visit to Finland on Wednesday.

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said at a joint press conference that the two countries would continue to work together to enhance the understanding of sustainable forest management in northern Europe.

Andersson said that both Finland and Sweden strive to lead the green transition not only to reduce emissions but also to strengthen competitiveness and create new jobs.

The two countries hold the largest forested areas in the EU, and forest industries are a key financial asset for them.

Marin and Andersson also discussed their countries' common objectives in the field of security and defense policy.

Responding to questions, the prime ministers said they had no plans to apply for membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Traditionally, the prime ministers of Finland and Sweden meet shortly after taking office. This was Andersson's first visit abroad since her election.

Andersson also met with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. (ANI/Xinhua)

