New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain in Muscat on Sunday on the sidelines of Indian Ocean Conference in Oman.

Two sides discussed on various bilateral issues of mutual concerns and interests, it added.

Jaishankar also informed about the meeting and said that the talks were focused on the bilateral relationship between two countries and Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

"Met Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain of the Interim Government of Bangladesh. Conversation was focused on our bilateral relationship, as also on (BIMSTEC)," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in a statement recalling their last meeting on the sidelines of UNGA in September 2024 said both leaders noted that since then the two countries have participated at various bilateral engagements.

These include the Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between Bangladesh and India at the level of Foreign Secretaries was conducted in Dhaka on December 9 2024, Energy Adviser of Bangladesh participated at the India Energy Week events in New Delhi on 10-11 February 2025, among others, the statement said.

Both sides also noted that meeting at the level of Directors General of Border Guarding Forces of the two countries are scheduled to be held in New Delhi on 18-20 February 2025. They hoped that various border related issues would be discussed and resolved during the meeting, the statement said.

Both sides recognized the challenges the two neighbours are facing in terms of bilateral relations and discussed about the necessity to work together to address those, the statement said.

Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser emphasized the importance of initiating the discussion for renewal of the Ganges Water Treaty, the statement said.

He also highlighted the importance of holding the meeting of SAARC Standing Committee and requested consideration of the Government of India in this regard. (ANI)

