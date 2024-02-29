New Delhi [India], February 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the ties between India and Mauritius have embraced an "unprecedented momentum " in 10 years. Calling Mauritius an important partner for India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, he said that the two nations have attained new heights in mutual cooperation.

He made the remarks while virtually inaugurating the new Airstrip and St James Jetty along with six community development projects at the Agalega Island with Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth. He stressed that today's inauguration of the airstrip and jetty at Agalega will further advance cooperation between the two countries while also strengthening the blue economy of Mauritius.

PM Modi expressed happiness that they are witnessing the fulfilment of the commitment that he made for the development of people of Agalega in 2015.

"In the last 6 months, this is the fifth meeting between me and PM Jugnauth. This is the proof of a vibrant, strong and unique partnership between India and Mauritius. Mauritius is an important partner of our 'Neighborhood First' Policy. Mauritius is our special partner under our vision 'SAGAR'. As members of the Global South, we have common priorities" PM Modi said.

"In the last 10 years, our relationship has embraced an unprecedented momentum. We have achieved new heights in mutual cooperation. Cultural and historical relations have been given a new shape. Our people are already connected by the golden threads of language and culture," he added.

Highlighting the cooperation between two nations in various sectors, PM Modi said, "Just a few days ago, we have provided modern digital connectivity through efforts like UPI and Rupay Card. Development partnership has been a significant pillar of our political relations."

He said that the development partnership between two nations is based on the priorities of Mauritius. He stated that India has always respected and fulfilled the aspirations of Mauritius.

Speaking about India's role as the first responder for Mauritius at the time of need, PM Modi said, "Our development partnership is based on Mauritius' priorities. Be it the Mauritius' EEZ security needs or the health security needs, India has always respected and fulfilled the aspirations of Mauritius. India has always respected the needs of Mauritius. Be it the crisis of Covid pandemic or oil spill, India has always been the first responder for its friend Mauritius.

"In the last 10 years, India has provided a credit line worth around 1,000 million dollar and an aid worth USD 400 million to the people of Mauritius. From metro line development to community development projects, social housing, ENT hospital, civil service college and sports complex, India has helped build infrastructure projects in Mauritius," he added.

Recalling the commitment made to the people of Agalega in 2015, PM Modi said, "Today's day holds special significance for India-Mauritius development cooperation. I am happy that we are witnessing the fulfilment of the commitment that I made for the development of people of Agalega in 2015. In India, it is called 'Modi ki Guarantee'."

Speaking about benefits of the projects, he said, "These facilities that have been jointly inaugurated today will enhance ease of living. It will improve connectivity between the North and Southern parts of Mauritius and will improve administrative connection with the mainland. Medical evacuation and transportation of school kids will improve."

PM Modi called India and Mauritius "natural partners" in maritime security to deal with traditional and non-traditional challenges in the Indian Ocean regon. He stated that the two nations are actively working to ensure security, prosperity and stability in the Indian Ocean region.

Referring to traditional and non-traditional challenges in the Indian Ocean Region which affect the economies of two nations, PM Modi said, "India and Mauritius are the natural partners in maritime security to deal with these challenges. We are actively working to ensure security, prosperity and stability in the Indian Ocean region. We are cooperating in all areas like monitoring of Exclusive Economic Zone, joint patrolling, hydrography, and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief."

Lauding Mauritian PM Jaugnauth's decision to establish Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Mauritius, PM Modi said Mauritius has become the first country to join India's Jan Aushadhi initiative which will benefit the people of Mauritius by providing better quality Made-in-India generic medicines.

PM Modi congratulated his Mauritian counterpart for his "far-sighted vision and dynamic leadership." He expressed confidence that relations between India and Mauritius relations will attain new heights in the times to come. (ANI)

