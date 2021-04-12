Tehran [Iran], April 12 (ANI): Iran's Atomic Energy Organization condemned an incident at the Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday, calling it a "terrorist action", according to local media.

Akbar Salehi, chief of the organization, said, "Today's attack demonstrates that the enemies of Iran's progress and advancement in nuclear science, as well as nuclear negotiations, are in desperation committing terrorist actions against the nuclear technology at Natanz [nuclear facility]," as reported by the Iranian telegram channel of the Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), according to CNN.

Salehi also said, "Iran reserves the right to respond against the perpetrators, and those who committed the terrorist action," IRGC reported, as cited by CNN.

Earlier in the day, Iranian officials confirmed an "incident" at Natanz, a day after the government said it was launching more than 150 new uranium enrichment centrifuges at the underground facility.

"Fortunately, the incident did not cause any human injuries or leaks... The causes of the accident are under investigation and further information will be announced later," said Behrouz Kamalvand, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization."

CNN reported that as per local news agency reports, other Iranian officials suggested the facility may have come under attack, speculating the plant may have been targeted as the country discusses a revival of the Iran nuclear deal with its Western signatories. Former US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement.

Malek Shariati Niaser, a member of Iran's Parliament, said: "The blackout in Natanz on the anniversary of National Nuclear Day is suspicious and may be due to sabotage while Iran is trying to convince the western countries to lift the sanctions," the semi-official news website Entekhab.ir reported, according to the news outlet.

CNN reported that During the 15th anniversary of Iran's National Nuclear Technology Day Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced new uranium enrichment centrifuges at the plant, stating that while Iran's nuclear activities are for "peaceful and civil purposes," the country's nuclear capability was also stronger than at any time before.

The Natanz nuclear plant lost a building when a fire broke out in July last year.

The Iranian government said at the time that it was an attack on its nuclear program. It was also the target of the Stuxnet cyberattack in 2010, which security experts believe was carried out by Israel and the US.

Former US President Trump imposed new sanctions on Iran after US unilaterally withdrew from the deal. Iranian officials have maintained that the US must lift all sanctions imposed under the former President's tenure and return to the nuclear deal before it again complies with the agreement. (ANI)

