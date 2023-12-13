Tel Aviv [Israel], December 13 (ANI/TPS): Israel's COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) said that after it opened the Kerem Shalom border crossing for the passage of vehicles carrying aid supplies to Gaza 197 humanitarian aid trucks were screened and transferred to the Gaza Strip via the Rafah Crossing on Tuesday.

Of these, 117 trucks were inspected at Nitzana and 80 trucks were inspected at Kerem Shalom.

Israeli authorities inspect all of the trucks carrying humanitarian aid into Gaza to ensure they carry no weapons or any other supplies that could be used by Hama for terrorism.

Before Tuesday, only the Nitzana crossing, located along Israel's border with Egypt about 50 kilometres away from Gaza, was open for the passage of aid.

The Kerem Shalom crossing is located at the intersection of the borders of Gaza, Israel and Egypt. (ANI/TPS)

