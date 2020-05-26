World News | Increased Military Budget is in Line with Challenges: China

World. (File Image)

Beijing, May 26 (PTI) The Chinese military has defended its increased budget of USD 179 billion for this year, saying it is in line with the challenges faced by the country.

China's defence budget this year will be around 1.27 trillion yuan (USD 179 billion) against last year's 177.61 billion, up by 6.6 per cent, according to a draft submitted to the annual session of the National People's Congress (NPC) on Friday.

Also Read | Chinese President Xi Jinping Tells Military to Scale-Up Battle Preparedness Visualising Worst-Case Scenarios.

China has been facing new risks and challenges in its national defence in recent times, Defence Spokesman Wu Qian told the meeting, mainly referring to Taiwan where the government headed by President Tsai Ing-wen had last week challenged Beijing's assertions that it is a part of China.

By scale and allocation, the defence expenditure is based on China's economic development situation and national defence requirements, he told delegates at the Parliament session here, state-run Global Times reported.

Also Read | Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis Plotting to Bring Down Maharashtra Government: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

From a domestic point of view, there have been multi-dimensional and complicated security risks, as there are more serious anti-secession missions, with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party authorities in Taiwan relying on foreign forces, he said

China's homeland security and overseas interests are also facing some real threats, Wu said.

China must have a clear mind when it comes to national defence and be prepared for danger in peacetime, he said.

An increase in defence expenditure is also needed so the Chinese military can fulfil more international responsibilities, Wu said, noting that as the Chinese military grows in strength, the international community is expecting it to provide more public security goods, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)