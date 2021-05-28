Geneva [Switzerland], May 28 (ANI): India has abstained on resolution at UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to set up Commission of Inquiry on human rights violation in occupied Palestinian territory including East Jerusalem and in Israel, said Indian envoy to United Nations (Geneva), Indra Mani Pandey on Thursday.

"India abstains on resolution at UNHRC to set up Commission of Inquiry (on human rights violation in occupied Palestinian Territory incl East Jerusalem & in Israel). With 24 members voting in favour & 9 against, resolution is adopted," Indra mani Pandey tweeted.

On May 26, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States will be opposed to any steps that either of the sides of the Israeli-Palestine conflict takes to undermine prospects of the two-state solution. His comment came after he had a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Blinken informed that the Biden administration will push US Congress to provide an additional USD 75 million in development and economic assistance for the Palestinians in 2021.

The fighting between Israel and Hamas began on May 10, after Gaza militants fired barrages of rockets at Israel in protest to the Israeli measures in East Jerusalem. A tit-for-tat trade of fire broke out, where Israeli fighter jets carried out hundreds of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. However, Israel said that it targeted the infrastructure of Hamas and other militant groups in the enclave.

Palestinian Health Ministery claimed that at least 277 Palestinian residents died in the latest conflict escalation with Israel. While on the other hand, around 12 Israeli have lost their lives, as per Al Jazeera. Last week, an Egypt-brokered ceasefire was reached between the two sides. (ANI)

