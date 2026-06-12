World News | India and Tajikistan Reaffirm Strategic Partnership During MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh's Visit to Dushanbe

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], June 12 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Friday met with Sirojiddin Muhriddin, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, to discuss the deepening of bilateral ties between the two nations.

During the meeting, the two leaders conducted a comprehensive review of the entire spectrum of India-Tajikistan bilateral relations. The discussions focused on identifying and expanding avenues for cooperation in areas of mutual interest, further solidifying the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between India and Tajikistan.

Also Read | Are Smartphones Causing Falling Birth Rates? Economist Links iPhone Era To Decline in US Fertility.

As part of India's ongoing efforts to foster regional cultural and intellectual exchange, Minister Singh extended an invitation to Tajikistan for high-level participation in the inaugural SCO Civilizational Dialogue. The event is scheduled to be hosted by India in Kolkata next month, serving as a platform to highlight shared civilizational linkages among SCO member states.

In a post on X, the MoS said, "Pleased to meet H.E. Mr. Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, in Dushanbe. Reviewed the entire spectrum of India-Tajikistan bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of mutual interest. Requested high-level participation from Tajikistan in the 1st SCO Civilizational Dialogue, to be hosted by India in Kolkata next month. Reaffirmed the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between India and Tajikistan."

Also Read | US-Iran War: Donald Trump Accuses Tehran of Bad Faith in Peace Talks, Claims Drone Attack Targeted Indian Vessels.

https://x.com/KVSinghMPGonda/status/2065411411757670703?s=20

Meanwhile, Singh on Friday reaffirmed India's enduring commitment to its partnership with Central Asia and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) during his two-day official visit to Tajikistan.

Participating in the SCO Conference titled "Central Asia - The Core of SCO: A Space of Peace and Joint Development," the Minister outlined India's strategic vision for the bloc. Kirti Vardhan Singh announced that India will host the inaugural edition of the SCO Civilisation Dialogue Forum in Kolkata from July 17-19, 2026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the forum and deliver the keynote address. The forum is designed to serve as a platform for deepening mutual understanding, promoting intercultural dialogue, and celebrating the shared heritage and arts of SCO member states.

In a post on X, he reaffirmed India's commitment to an enduring partnership with Central Asia and SCO. He said, "Participated in the SCO Conference on 'Central Asia - The Core of SCO: A Space of Peace and Joint Development' in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Reaffirmed India's commitment to our enduring partnership with Central Asia and SCO. Highlighted India's priorities in the SCO, including youth engagement, cultural exchanges, strengthening regional connectivity and civilizational linkages, including India holding the 1st SCO Civilization Dialogue Forum, in Kolkata, next month."

India views Central Asia as its "extended neighbourhood" and a vital partner in fostering regional prosperity, security, and economic integration.

Singh highlighted the 25th anniversary of the organisation as a pivotal moment for both reflection and strategic adjustment in the face of a volatile global order.

He said, "This year, 2026, marks the 25th Anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. It is indeed an opportune moment for reflection on our achievements and also a time for recalibration, keeping in mind the ongoing disruptions in the world order.

Minister Singh emphasised the unique significance of the current leadership structure within the bloc, noting that the presidencies of its two supreme decision-making bodies, the Council of Heads of State and the Council of Heads of Government, are currently held by Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, respectively."

"It is particularly significant that the presidencies of both its highest decision-making mechanisms--the Council of Heads of State and the Council of Heads of Government--are being held by Central Asian countries, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, respectively. This presents a unique opportunity not only to celebrate the Organisation's achievements, but also to shape its future direction under the leadership of Central Asia," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)