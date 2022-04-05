New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): The External Affairs Ministry (EAM) on Tuesday announced Pankaj Sharma and Palaniswamy Subramanyan Karthigeyan as India's new High Commissioners to the countries of Belize and Kiribati respectively.

Both the diplomats are already holding positions and have been additionally accredited to represent India in the two countries.

Also Read | New COVID-19 Variant XE as Mutation of Omicron Found in UK, 10% More Transmissible Than Other Mutations.

"Shri Pankaj Sharma (IFS 1991), presently Ambassador of India to Mexico, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to Belize, with residence in Mexico City," an MEA statement said.

Pankaj Sharma, who was earlier India's Permanent Representative to the UN Conference on Disarmament, Geneva, had been appointed as the Ambassador of India to Mexico in December last year.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Crisis: US Dollar Reaches Over 300 Against Sri Lankan Rupee For First Time.

"Shri Palaniswamy Subramanyan Karthigeyan (IFS:2004), presently High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Fiji, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Kiribati, with residence in Suva," another MEA statement said.

Earlier in February, Palaniswamy Subramanyan Karthigeyan was also concurrently accredited as India's High Commissioner to Tonga. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)