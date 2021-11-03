New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): India has appointed Sanjay Bhattacharyya as its next Ambassador to Switzerland, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Wednesday.

Currently, Bhattacharyya is serving as Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, the official statement added.

Bhattacharyya -- an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1987 batch -- is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Earlier, he had also served as India's Ambassador to Turkey and Egypt. (ANI)

