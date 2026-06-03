World News | India Appoints Veteran Diplomat Vipul as Next Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Veteran diplomat Vipul has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Saudi Arabia, an assignment widely regarded as a critical deployment in light of the Gulf country's expanding regional influence and the highly volatile geopolitical crisis in West Asia.

The 1998-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer is currently serving as New Delhi's envoy to Qatar, bringing extensive regional experience to his upcoming assignment.

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Announcing the diplomatic transition, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "He is expected to take up the assignment shortly."

This vital appointment aligns with his distinguished diplomatic tenure, during which the incoming envoy has been posted to various Indian diplomatic missions worldwide, including critical assignments in Cairo, Colombo, Geneva, and Dubai.

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Throughout these international postings, his extensive career in the foreign service has seen him manage diverse portfolios encompassing political and commercial relations, development cooperation, disarmament, international security, and media affairs.

In addition to his field experience, Vipul has contributed significantly to policymaking from within the capital, having completed a tenure as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs between 2014 and 2017. He subsequently assumed the role of Consul General of India in Dubai from 2017 to 2020.

Building further on his regional specialisation, he brought his West Asian expertise back to headquarters upon his return from the United Arab Emirates, serving as Joint Secretary (Gulf) in the MEA from 2020 to 2023, before being deployed as India's Ambassador to Qatar, where he has been serving since August 2023.

Alongside his extensive diplomatic credentials, the envoy possesses a strong academic background. Prior to entering the diplomatic corps, Vipul graduated in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, in 1994 and also holds an MBA degree from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

His deep knowledge of Gulf affairs is expected to play a central role in managing New Delhi and Riyadh's robust, comprehensive strategic partnership, which remains underscored by profound economic integration, energy security, and mutual defence cooperation.

Driven by shared long-term interests under their respective leaderships, this vital bilateral relationship has rapidly transitioned from a traditional buyer-seller dynamic into a multifaceted geopolitical and economic alliance. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)