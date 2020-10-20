Washington [US], October 20 (ANI): Lt General Satinder K Saini, Vice Chief of the Army Staff on Monday (local time) met with Major General Ronald P Clark, Chief of Staff of US Indo-Pacific Command, and discussed the US and Indian partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Lt. Gen. Satinder K. Saini, Indian Vice Chief of Army Staff @adgpi met with Maj. Gen. Ronald P. Clark, USNDOPACOM Chief of Staff, to discuss the U.S. and Indian partnership in the region. #Partnership #FreeandOpenIndoPacific," US Indo-Pacific Command tweeted.

Lt Gen. Saini is on a three-day visit to the US command, from October 17 to 20 with an aim to increase military cooperation between both the armies.

The US Army Pacific yesterday said that the ongoing visit by Lt Gen. Saini to the US Indo Pacific Command is building trust and interoperability between both the armies which is central to a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region

"Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. S K Saini visit builds trust and interoperability between the U.S.-and Indian Army. The U.S.-India Army-to-Army relationship is strong and opportunities exist for increased cooperation," the US Army Pacific said in a tweet. (ANI)

