New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): India has conveyed its concerns to China over reports of a proposed dam on Brahmaputra and has said its interests should not be harmed.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, in his weekly briefing, said the government has taken note of media reports about China planning to build a major hydropower project in Tibet on Brahmaputra.

"We have taken note of some media reports in this regard. The government carefully monitors all developments on the Brahmaputra river. As a lower riparian state with considerable established user rights to the waters of the trans-border rivers, the government has consistently conveyed its views and concerns to the Chinese authorities and has urged them to ensure that the interests of downstream states are not harmed by any activities in upstream areas."

"The Chinese side has conveyed to us on several occasions that they are only undertaking run-of-the-river hydropower projects which do not involve diversion of the waters of the Brahmaputra," he added.

It was published in Global Times that China is planning to build a major hydropower project in Tibet and the proposal for this has been clearly put forward in the 14th Five-Year Plan to be implemented next year.

Srivastava said various issues relating to trans-border rivers are discussed with China under the ambit of an institutionalized Expert Level Mechanism which was established in 2006, as well as through diplomatic channels. "We intend to remain engaged with China on the issue of trans-border rivers to safeguard our interests," he said. (ANI)

